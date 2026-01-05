Cristiano Ronaldo could lose Al Nassr teammate to the Premier League

Al Nassr are facing the possibility of losing a key player who has been crucial since his arrival, Brazilian goalkeeper Bento. His potential departure would leave uncertainty at a vital position and could complicate the club’s pursuit of silverware, one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s main objectives. Recent reports are linking the goalkeeper with a move to the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are showing concrete interest in Al Nassr’s goalkeeper. “West Ham have sent an official bid to Al Nassr for Brazilian GK Bento. Talks are underway,” Romano reported, confirming that the interest has already progressed into a formal proposal.

A transfer does not appear unrealistic, especially considering Bento is no longer viewed as a central piece under head coach Jorge Jesus. That situation could make a departure more appealing for the player, who has already earned international experience with Brazil and may be seeking a more competitive environment ahead of future tournaments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jesus has reportedly urged Al Nassr’s management to approve Bento’s exit during the winter transfer window. The move would allow the club to reorganize its foreign player slots and strengthen other areas of the roster as they look to rebalance the squad.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Bento’s career path

Bento Matheus Krepski, known simply as Bento, is widely regarded as one of Brazil’s most promising goalkeepers. He currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where he shares the locker room with Cristiano Ronaldo and has delivered several strong performances since joining the club.

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid legend and former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate names Lionel Messi the greatest player of all time

Born in Curitiba, Parana, Bento joined Athletico Paranaense’s youth academy in 2013 at the age of 14 and was promoted to the senior team in 2020. After four seasons with Athletico Paranaense, he signed with Al Nassr on July 17, 2024. He made his debut on August 14 in a 2–0 away victory against Al Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal, keeping a clean sheet.

Advertisement

International career

Bento received his first call-up to Brazil in August 2023 under interim head coach Fernando Diniz for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru. He made his senior debut on March 23, 2024, in a 1–0 friendly win over England, and later earned minutes against Argentina due to injuries to Alisson and Ederson, further strengthening his international profile.