Real Madrid legend and former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate names Lionel Messi the greatest player of all time

The debate that never seems to end in the world of soccer revolves around who is the greatest player of all time. Over the past two decades, the names most frequently mentioned have been Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and opinions from former teammates or rivals often carry extra weight. This time, a former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate and Real Madrid legend made his choice clear.

In a recent interview with EDYYN, cited by Mundo Deportivo, Raul Gonzalez offered his perspective on the GOAT discussion. Despite sharing the field with some of the most iconic players in modern soccer, his answer surprised many fans.

“I was lucky to play with players like Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario and Luis Figo, but I think Messi was the best, he was very different,” Raul said. His statement immediately stood out, given his deep ties to Real Madrid and his history alongside Ronaldo.

The names Raul mentioned defined an era at the club. All of them were key figures during different stages of his long professional career, yet when asked to choose the best player he had ever seen, he pointed to the Barcelona legend without hesitation.

Raul Gonzalez during a Real Madrid match.

“He made everything look easy, things you thought were impossible, he made them look simple,” Raul explained. “It was like he was playing with friends on the street.” His description focused more on Messi’s natural feel for the game than on trophies or statistics.

Raul Gonzalez and his legacy in Madrid

Raul Gonzalez Blanco became one of the most emblematic figures in Real Madrid history after spending 16 consecutive seasons with the club. He made his first-team debut in 1994 at just 17 years old under Jorge Valdano and quickly established himself as a key presence in attack.

His leadership defined an entire generation. Raul captained the teams for seven seasons, taking over the armband from Fernando Hierro and guiding the squad through some of its most successful years, including three UEFA Champions League titles in 2000, 2002, and 2014, with decisive goals in two finals.

Individually, his numbers placed him among the club’s all-time greats. He played a record 741 official matches for Real Madrid and scored 323 goals, holding the club’s all-time scoring record until Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed it years later.

Beyond the trophies and statistics, Raul earned legendary status through his professionalism and work ethic. He never received a red card in his entire career, a rare achievement that underscored his discipline and respect for the game. For many supporters, Raul represented the identity of Real Madrid, a captain who consistently rose to the occasion on the biggest stages.