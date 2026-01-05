Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate set to join Barcelona ahead of 2026 World Cup

Barcelona are dealing with defensive complications during the current season, especially after losing last year’s cornerstone in Inigo Martinez. As a result, the club is actively looking to reinforce the back line and has turned its attention to a Portugal teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, with an eye on both immediate impact and long-term performance ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are showing strong interest in Joao Cancelo and are moving closer to a deal. “Barca are on the verge of signing Joao Cancelo. An official proposal has been sent to Al Hilal and Joao’s camp expect it to be accepted soon with formal steps. Cancelo made it clear from the beginning, Barca are his absolute priority,” Romano reported.

Even so, the operation comes with several conditions. The only realistic path for Cancelo to join Barcelona is through a low-cost or free transfer agreement between the clubs, while his salary must fit within the limits set by Financial Fair Play. Cancelo is willing to significantly reduce his wages, understanding that Barcelona need his contract to align with roughly 80 percent of the salary space created by the injured Christensen.

Inter Milan are also pushing hard for the defender and remain a serious competitor in the race. The Italian club is in a stronger financial position. It can offer a higher salary, which is notable given that Cancelo is currently earning close to 17 million euros at Al Hilal. Despite that, the player’s preference remains clear, as he continues to prioritize a return to Barcelona.

Joao Cancelo during a Barcelona match.

How Joao Cancelo performed in his first spell with Barcelona

The 2023-24 season proved to be highly productive for the Portuguese defender, who joined the club on loan from Manchester City. Cancelo appeared in 42 matches across all competitions, including LaLiga, the Supercopa, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey, surpassing 3,000 total minutes on the field.

In addition to his defensive contributions, Cancelo made a strong offensive impact, registering four goals and five assists. One of his most memorable goals came in the Champions League round of 16 against Napoli, marking his second goal in that competition and highlighting his ability to deliver on big stages.

Cancelo targets a strong 2026 World Cup campaign

The overall level of competition in the Saudi Pro League still does not match that of Europe’s top leagues, which plays a role in Cancelo’s thinking. A return to a more demanding environment would help him regain peak form and maintain the intensity required to secure a place with Portugal for the 2026 World Cup.

That motivation is central to his decision. Cancelo is aiming to reestablish himself at the highest level to remain part of Portugal’s plans, in what is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup cycle. Competition for fullback spots remains fierce, with Nuno Mendes on the left and options on the right, such as Diogo Dalot, Nelson Semedo, and Raphael Guerreiro, all pushing for minutes.

