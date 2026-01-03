Real Madrid icon Luka Modric makes his stance clear in the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Despite no longer competing at the elite level of world soccer, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain the sport’s two most influential figures, and the recurring debate over who is the best continues. In this context, Real Madrid legend Luka Modric shared his thoughts on the matter.

In a recent interview with Corriere della Sera, the AC Milan midfielder was asked who he preferred between the Argentine and the Portuguese, providing a completely honest response. “That is a question I don’t like. They marked an era,” Modric said bluntly.

However, the Croatian did not stop there and went into detail about his choice. “I feel closer to Cristiano because I played with him; he was my teammate at Madrid,” Modric noted.

“I assure you he is not only a great footballer; he is an incredible person. People don’t know it, but he has an enormous heart, always ready to help others. And he is a simple and normal man,” the 40-year-old midfielder added when referring to what makes the Portuguese forward special.

Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo during their time at Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo shared six seasons at Real Madrid, recording 222 matches together, during which the Portuguese star scored 14 goals assisted by the Croatian. Together, they conquered 13 titles, highlighted by four Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, one La Liga title, and one Copa del Rey.

What does Modric think about Messi?

Modric’s decision to lean toward Cristiano Ronaldo was logical, given their significant connection during their time together in Spain. However, the Croatian also spoke about Messi, whom he faced on numerous occasions during the Argentine’s tenure with Barcelona.

While the midfielder admitted he does not know him personally, he did not hesitate to designate the Argentine as a magnificent player. “I don’t know him personally, but I have no doubt that he is also extraordinary. As a player, he is magnificent,” Modric noted regarding Messi.

Modric broke Messi and Ronaldo’s dominance

Luka Modric is considered one of the greatest midfielders in soccer history, a status cemented by his 2018 Ballon d’Or win. The Croatian claimed the prestigious award after winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and leading Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Furthermore, this individual accolade carries even greater significance because it ended a historic streak maintained by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. By 2018, the Argentine and the Portuguese stars had shared the Ballon d’Or for ten consecutive years, winning five each. However, their dominance finally came to an end with Modric’s breakthrough onto the podium.