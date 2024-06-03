Kylian Mbappe has confirmed Real Madrid as his next club, sparking reactions from the entire soccer community, including Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham.

Kylian Mbappe has finally confirmed he’ll be joining Real Madrid as a free agent for the 2024-25 season, sending the soccer community into a frenzy on Monday. In fact, even the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham reacted to the news.

“My turn to 👀 Excited to see you light up the Bernabéu. Hala Madrid,” wrote the Portuguese superstar, who appears on one of the pictures shared by Mbappe wearing Real Madrid clothing when he was a kid.

“Congratulations you friend. More exciting times ahead,” wrote Becks, who just like Ronaldo, is a former Real Madrid player. The Inter Miami president shone for Los Blancos in the Galacticos era, spending four seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2003 and 2007.

A lifelong Real Madrid fan, this move is a dream come true for Mbappe, who will try and emulate the likes of Ronaldo and Beckham while writing his own history in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe takes note: How Ronaldo and Beckham fared in Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo cemented a legacy during his time in Spain, becoming Real Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer with an impressive 450 goals in just 438 appearances across all competitions.

Having joined the Merengue from Manchester United for a then record-breaking €94 million move in the summer of 2009, Ronaldo went on to win four Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups during his time in Madrid.

David Beckham, on the other hand, recorded 20 goals and 51 assists in 159 games on a Real Madrid uniform in four seasons at the club. His trophy haul isn’t that impressive compared to Ronaldo’s, as Becks only lifted a LaLiga and a Spanish Super Cup at the Bernabeu. However, he’s still one of the most emblematic players to don their shirt this century.