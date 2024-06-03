Shortly after Real Madrid announced the former PSG star, Kylian Mbappe spoke for the first time as a Merengue player.

Kylian Mbappe has spoken as a Real Madrid player for the first time. On Monday, the former PSG star celebrated this big step in his career with an emotional post on social media.

“A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!“, Mbappe wrote on Instagram.

In the same post, the 25-year-old posted four pictures wearing Real Madrid clothing, proving he’s been a lifelong supporter of the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners.

Curiously, one of those pictures shows Mbappe next to Cristiano Ronaldo, who cemented a legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu by becoming the club’s all-time top goalscorer. Now, Kylian will try to emulate the Portuguese in his new adventure.

Timeline of Mbappe’s process to leave PSG for Real Madrid as a free agent

Mbappe already came close to joining Los Blancos two years ago, when he was running out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain. It looked like a done deal, until he changed his mind.

In a shocking turn of events, PSG proudly announced Mbappe’s extension in the summer of 2022 as the Frenchman ended up turning down Madrid. But while the Parisians suggested the deal would run until 2025, Mbappe seemed to have another plan in mind.

It turns out Mbappe had a player option for the 2024-25 term, which he ultimately chose not to exercise. In the 2023 offseason, reports from France claimed the striker wrote a letter to the board announcing his decision to walk away as a free agent in 2024.

After months of speculation, Mbappe finally broke the silence about his future on May 10, 2024, confirming he would leave PSG at the end of the season through a video posted on his social media profiles.

Marca reported in January Mbappe had already agreed on a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid, and while all the parties kept a low profile all these months, the move seemed inevitable. Now it’s finally official, and Mbappe gets to fulfill a lifelong dream.