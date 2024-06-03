Real Madrid have officially announced Kylian Mbappe, and the question many are probably making is how much the French star will make at his new club.

Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: How much will the French star make per season?

It’s official. Real Madrid have finally announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe on Monday, only a couple of days after lifting their 15th UEFA Champions League title at Wembley.

The Frenchman had been linked with the Merengue for months, and when he confirmed he was not extending his contract at PSG this summer, it looked like a matter of time before Real Madrid were confirmed as his next club.

But while the LaLiga giants didn’t have to spend a single penny on a transfer fee, they will hand the French superstar a lucrative contract. Let’s take a look at Mbappe’s reported salary in the Spanish capital.

Report: The details of Mbappe’s Real Madrid contract

According to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri of Sport Italia and CNN, Real Madrid will pay Kylian Mbappe €57.5 million per season for five years. On top of that, they reportedly gave him a €100m signing bonus.

While the report claims this makes Mbappe one of the highest-paid players in Europe, it seems that the striker took a €16 million pay cut from his last contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

How much will Mbappe make per hour, day, week, and month?

If we take into consideration the reported €57.5 million per year salary, Mbappe’s money average per month is estimated at €4.8 million. That makes it nearly €1.2 million per week; €171k per day; €7k per hour; €118 per minute; and €2 per second.

Mbappe finally gets to leave PSG for Real Madrid on a free transfer

Mbappe had already flirted with joining Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2022, ultimately changing his mind to agree on a contract extension with PSG.

But while the French side announced Mbappe until 2025, it turns out that the final year of the new deal was optional. In the summer of 2023, Mbappe reportedly let PSG know he wouldn’t be triggering that option, playing on an expiring contract in his last season at the Parc des Princes.

The 25-year-old, who arrived at PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017 before the deal was made permanent the next year, leaves Paris with an impressive 256 goals and 108 assists in 308 appearances.