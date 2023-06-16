After Cristiano Ronaldo‘s switch to Al-Nassr in January, Saudi Arabia has found itself suddenly attracting the world’s biggest celebrities. The Portuguese veteran signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Pro League team with a salary of over €200 million.

Famous athletes that will be joining new teams soon include N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, both of which will become new Al-Ittihad reinforcements. Additionally, a plethora of additional top-tier A-listers are expected to move to the Middle East soon.

Even Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Ramos, Romelu Lukaku, and many more are being discussed as possible targets for the Saudi top sides right now. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was rumored to be joining Al-Hilal before ultimately signing with Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer.

Who does Cristiano Ronaldo want him to join at Al-Nassr?

The signing of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad has been credited in part to Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Portuguese forward is apparently set to bring yet another top-tier player to Saudi Arabia this summer. His international teammate midfielder William Carvalho seems to be on his way to Al-Nassr.

The 31-year-old Portuguese player is now an important cog for Real Betis and has a contract with the La Liga club until 2026. In preparation for the next season, CR7 reportedly requested that the team sign William Carvalho. It is also said in the article that the two are very close friends.

Carvalho was linked to a number of other top European teams for quite some time, and a transfer to the Premier League seemed imminent while he was playing for Sporting CP. While it never came to fruition, he has had a successful La Liga career over the previous five years.