Cristiano Ronaldo may be out of the spotlight of European soccer, but he still knows how to flaunt it. CR7 was in Lisbon, Portugal and pulled up to a hotel in a brand-new Ferrari Daytona SP3. The value of the car is estimated to be in the range of $2.2 million.

For CR7 that’s chump change as the 39-year-old is on a mega contract in Saudi Arabia playing for Al- Nassr who are currently second in the SPL way behind Neymar-less Al Hilal, who are undefeated on the season.

And unlike Inter Miami with Lionel Messi, Al Nassr fans have seen Cristiano Ronaldo week-in and week-out putting up impressive numbers with 26 goals in 23 matches. Since his arrival to Saudi Arabia, CR7 has 47 goals in 53 matches to Messi’s sample size of 16 goals in 19 matches.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 details

The Daytona SP3 had only 599 cars assembled and has the most powerful combustion engine ever used in a Ferrari road car. The 6.5-liter V-12 motor has been upgraded by 10 ponies for a total of 829 horsepower.

The top speed of the car is 210mph with it reaching 60mph in less than three seconds. While winning the Saudi Pro League might be wishful thinking for CR7 and Al- Nassr at this point, Ronaldo continues to drive in style.