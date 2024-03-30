It was a very comfortable match for Al Nassr, especially after Virgil Misidjan saw the red card in the 36th minute. A massive win to stay alive in the race for the title with Al Hilal.
The goals from CR7 came in the 64th, 67th and 87th minutes. His team got a 5-1 victory to reach 59 points. Enjoy absolute dominance in Saudi Arabia.
How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?
After another great performance against Al Tai, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 882 total goals in his career. It seems inevitable that, during 2024, he’ll reach 900 as there’s also the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 with Portugal.
