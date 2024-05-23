CR7 will become an investor and brand ambassador for the technology company Whoop, which specializes in wearable technology.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his “most significant investment to date” with the wearable technology company Whoop. The brand specializes in a fitness tracker that measures strain, recovery, and sleep. The device is best known for its use by athletes and is often used to keep track of overall health and even detect illnesses.

Major athletes associated with the brand include basketball player LeBron James, golfer Rory McIlroy, and swimmer Michael Phelps. Now you can add CR7 to that list, not only as an ambassador but also as an investor.

The 39-year-old soccer star will join a group of global ambassador investors that includes Eli Manning, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Mahomes, and Michael Phelps.

CR7 joins Whoop tech

“Whoop has had a transformative impact on my life both on and off the pitch,” Ronaldo said in a statement. “I wear Whoop while training, sleeping, and recovering. It’s been one of the most important tools helping me elevate my game and monitor my health.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo is coming off a fantastic personal season with Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League, with an astonishing 48 goals in 48 games. Ronaldo was also named to Portugal’s provisional Euro 2024 squad.

In his SPL career so far, CR7 has scored 62 goals in 67 games and won the Arab Club Champions Cup with his club.