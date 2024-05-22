Al Nassr will visit Al Riyadh for Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr will seek to finish in the best possible way when they face Al Riyadh, who are seeking to save themselves from relegation, on Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. This comprehensive guide offers detailed information about the match, including its location and multiple viewing options, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your region.

[Watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Al-Nassr have already lost their chance to contend for the title. Al Hilal remained resolute in the final stretch, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team to play solely for the honor of accumulating as many points as possible, as they have secured the runner-up position, qualifying them for the AFC Champions League group stage.

However, given some speculation about the Portuguese star’s future outside of Arabia, this match could offer a glimpse of one of his final appearances with Al-Nassr. Their opponents, Al Riyadh, are just 2 points away from the relegation places and are in dire need of points to avoid slipping into the bottom of the standings.

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Australia: 5:00 AM (May 24)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (May 24)

Canada: 2:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

USA: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

India: SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD

International: Shahid

Nigeria: Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Spain: brand.com

United Kingdom: DAZN

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports