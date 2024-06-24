Lionel Messi turned 37, and Inter Miami's owner had an impressive gift for his star player.

If anyone knows how to give a great gift, it’s David Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami and former Manchester United and England star.

Beckham posted on social media, sharing a picture where he was seen presenting Lionel Messi with an oversized bottle of Catena Zapata, a famous wine from Argentina. Messi, currently with Argentina at the Copa America, has been a standout signing for Inter Miami in MLS, contributing to the team’s rise as one of the best in Major League Soccer.

Beckham wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to the greatest 🩷 Feliz cumpleaños mi amigo 🩷 @leomessi 🇦🇷 🩷 @intermiamicf”.

About Catena Zapata

Catena Zapata is a renowned winery in Argentina, celebrated for producing high-quality wines that reflect the unique terroir of the Mendoza region. Established in 1902 by Italian immigrant Nicola Catena, the winery has since been passed down through four generations of the Catena family.

One of the flagship wines of Catena Zapata is the Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino, a prestigious Malbec that pays homage to the variety’s roots in Argentina. The winery is also known for its Catena Zapata Nicolás Catena Zapata, a Bordeaux-style blend that combines Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec grapes from the best vineyard lots in Mendoza.

Catena Zapata is recognized for its commitment to quality and innovation in winemaking, using both traditional and modern techniques to craft wines that showcase the richness and complexity of Argentine terroir. Their wines have received numerous accolades and high ratings from wine critics and enthusiasts worldwide, solidifying Catena Zapata’s reputation as a leading producer in Argentina’s wine industry.