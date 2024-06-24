Davante Adams is currently the main star in the offense of the Las Vegas Raiders, and he has selected his favorite quarterback to start for the team this year.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a remarkable wide receiver in Davante Adams, but they still need to decide who will throw passes to him. It seems Adams may influence this decision, as he has a favorite player to lead the offense this year.

Davante Adams’ tenure with the Raiders has seen several ups and downs. The wide receiver arrived in 2022 with high expectations, and despite his great performances, the team has yet to find success.

Adams teamed up with Derek Carr in 2022, but Carr was released a year later. In 2023, the Raiders used different quarterbacks but never found a suitable replacement for Carr to effectively support Adams.

Davante Adams would like the Raiders to use this quarterback as starter in 2024

In recent years, the Raiders have struggled with consistency at the quarterback position. Derek Carr was unable to achieve the desired success with the AFC West club, leading to the team’s decision to part ways with him after the 2023 NFL season.

One of the main reasons Davante Adams signed with the Raiders was Derek Carr. However, Carr’s departure in 2023 cast uncertainty over Adams’ future with Las Vegas. Despite this, the wideout chose to stay with the team.

The former Packers player stayed despite Carr’s exit. In 2023, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo as Carr’s replacement, but the two-time Super Bowl champion fell short of expectations and was released a year later.

This offseason, the Raiders signed Gardner Minshew in free agency. He’s set to compete with Aidan O’Connell for the starting quarterback role, but it seems Davante Adams has his favorite for the job.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders intend to use Aidan O’Connell as the starter this year, a decision Adams appears to support, believing O’Connell is the best option for the team.

“Davante Adams loves him,” Fowler said, “which always certainly helps with the brownie points.” The offseason is still very young, but the club seems to be ready to give O’Connell a chance to start over Minshew this season.

What is Davante Adams’ contract with the Raiders?

Davante Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. The deal includes $65.67 million in guaranteed money, making Adams one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Adams’ contract reflects his status as an elite player, providing the Raiders with a top-tier target in their offense. His performance on the field will be crucial as the team looks to improve its fortunes in the coming seasons.