Portugal will face Georgia on Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, you can explore the possible lineups for this match.

Portugal will play against Georgia in the last UEFA Euro 2024 Group F match at Veltins Arena, the home stadium of FC Schalke 04. Portugal is already qualified and Georgia will have to pull off a surprise if they want to qualify.

Portugal has already secured first place by defeating their rivals in both games. They first beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their debut, and then they triumphed over Turkey 3-0 in a great collective performance.

On the other hand, Georgia will try to surprise Cristiano Ronaldo’s team to qualify in its first Euro Cup appearance in history. The team led by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia only needs a victory to keep dreaming about qualifying.

Portugal’s possible lineup

This could be Roberto Martinez’s team to face Georgia in the last group stage match:

Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Antonio Silva, Gonçalo Inacio, Diogo Dalot; João Palhinha, João Neves, Diogo Jota, João Félix, Matheus Nunes and Gonçalo Ramos.

Georgia’s probable lineup

This could be Willy Sagnol’s team against Portugal:

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Otar Kakabadze, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Guram Kashia, Lasha Dvali; Anzor Mekvabishvili, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Giorgi Tsitaishvili; Georges Mikautadze and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.