Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of matching Real Madrid winning streak record with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying a stellar run of form with Al Nassr, where the Saudi Pro League title looks closer than ever. The club leads the standings with 76 points and only five games remaining. Furthermore, the Portuguese star is one win away from matching the longest personal league winning streak of his career, established during his tenure at Real Madrid.

While Al Nassr are currently on a 15-game winning streak, Ronaldo has only been on the pitch for 11 of those victories. Should they defeat Al Ahli in the next SPL fixture, he will secure his 12th consecutive win, equaling the record streak he achieved with Real Madrid during the 2014-15 season, according to data from Transfermarkt.

Ronaldo could have potentially surpassed the record already this season; however, he was absent for two matches during his dispute with the Saudi Pro League and missed an additional two games due to a recent hamstring injury.

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Cristiano nearing the end of Saudi Arabia title drought

With only five matches left, Al Nassr sit as the sole leader of the competition, holding an eight-point advantage over their direct pursuer, Al Hilal. Consequently, Cristiano Ronaldo is inching closer to securing his first official silverware since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates a goal with Angelo. (Getty Images)

The Portuguese star’s trophy cabinet at Al Nassr currently features only the Arab Club Champions Cup, which he won by scoring twice in a 2-1 defeat of Al Hilal. Despite the achievement, the win carries the weight of a pre-season showcase rather than an official title, as it isn’t considered official by FIFA or the AFC.

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Ronaldo chasing history in the SPL

This is shaping up to be a historic season for Ronaldo in terms of individual and team achievements in the Middle East. The Portuguese superstar is currently hunting for his third consecutive scoring title, a feat that would make him the only player to achieve such a milestone in the league.

With 24 goals to his name, Ronaldo occupies the third spot in the scoring charts. He still has ground to make up on second-place Julian Quiñones (26 goals) and the league’s top marksman, Ivan Toney, who has netted 27 times so far.