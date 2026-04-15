Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr extend record winning streak as SPL title looks closer

Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo continue their dominant run in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League after securing another key victory, this time a 1–0 win over Al Ittifaq. The result extends the club’s historic winning streak and strengthens their position at the top of the standings.

The decisive moment came in the 31st minute, when Kingsley Coman capitalized on a rebound following a shot from Ronaldo, finishing the play to give Al Nassr the lead. While Ronaldo didn’t score, he remains at 968 career goals, just 32 away from reaching 1,000, and his involvement was still key in a match defined by small details.

This latest victory marks Al Nassr’s 15th consecutive win in league play, setting a new club record and surpassing the previous mark of 13 straight wins from the 2013–14 season. The streak highlights the team’s consistency after a difficult start to 2026.

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How important is Al Nassr’s winning streak in the title race?

Al Nassr’s current run has significantly boosted their title chances. The team now sits at the top of the Saudi Pro League with 76 points in 29 matches, holding an eight-point lead over second-place Al Hilal, who still have a game in hand.

Al Nassr FC Players group photo during the Saudi Pro League game. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

The streak began on January 17 with a win over Al Shabab, marking a turning point after the team had suffered three straight losses earlier in the year. Since then, Al Nassr have shown balance and consistency on both ends of the field.

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Ronaldo has played a key role despite missing four matches during the run, two due to a league boycott and two more because of a hamstring injury. In the 10 games he has played during this stretch, he has contributed nine goals and one assist, reinforcing his impact on the team.

Can Al Nassr maintain the momentum until the end of the season?

With five matches remaining in the 2025–26 season, Al Nassr are in a strong position to secure the title, especially considering their current advantage in the standings. The team’s confidence continues to grow as they approach the final stretch.