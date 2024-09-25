Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to former Real Madrid teammate's retirement with great message

A former Real Madrid and Manchester United teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo decided to take the surprise step of his retirement from professional soccer due to the constant injuries that affected his career. That’s why the Al Nassr star took to Instagram with a touching message.

The player in question is none other than Raphael Varane, who confirmed his retirement from professional soccer at the age of 31, a shock decision that has sparked reactions from the world’s sporting stars.

“A great career and a soccer legend. Congratulations for everything brother, hope to see you soon,” commented Ronaldo on Varane’s post confirming his retirement. Both players won fifteen titles with Real Madrid between 2011 and 2018.

Varane is well known for his successful career as a footballer. The French star played for Real Madrid between the 2010-11 and 2020-21 seasons and has won three Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey, four UEFA Champions Leagues, three European Supercups and four FIFA Club World Cups.

In addition to his glorious spell at Real Madrid, Varane has had a distinguished career with RC Lens and Manchester United. One of his finest moments came in 2018 when he was crowned FIFA World Cup winner with France. The defender had signed for Calcio Como for the current season, but asked to be left out of the squad due to a knee injury, which eventually led to his retirement.

Raphael Varane at Manchester United, his last club before retirement (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

How long have Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane played together?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane teamed up at Real Madrid between 2011 and 2018. The French defender had joined the Spanish club two years after the superstar put on the Madrid shirt, until the Portuguese forward left to play for Juventus in 2018.

Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo sharing the field at Real Madrid during the 2016-17 season (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

In that period of time, Ronaldo and Varane won two Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups, four UEFA Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cups. The Portuguese and the Frenchman were again together at Manchester United for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, without having won a trophy in that time.