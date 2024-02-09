Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr had a day to forget at the Riyadh Season Trophy final, CR7’s team fell to Al Hilal 2-0, and the Portuguese superstar was jeered with boos and chants of “Messi, Messi” during the game.

In one instance Ronaldo got so fed up that while the Messi chants were going on he pointed to himself and could be lip read as saying, “Am here, not Messi”.

It was Al Nassr that defeated Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami by a 6-0 scoreline last Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo was injured and could not partake in the match, while Messi, also recovering from an injury, played the last 10 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo desecrates Al Hilal scarf

After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was the protagonist of another incident to incite the Al Hilal fans, as Al Nassr walked off the field following their defeat, the former Real Madrid star was thrown water and Al Hilal kits and scarfs as he made his way to the locker room.

While entering the tunnel Ronaldo grabbed an Al Hilal scarf and wiped his genitals with it before throwing it back to the crowd. An action which shocked and incited even more insults towards CR7.

Al Nassr is in second place in the SPL behind Al Hilal by seven points, the club returns to league action on Saturday the 17th against Al-Fateh.