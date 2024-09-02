Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to ‘beat’ MrBeast on YouTube

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t shy away from a challenge, whether it’s on the pitch or off it. With his new YouTube channel, the Portuguese star has set his sights on surpassing MrBeast's subscribers.

Cristiano Ronaldo
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo

By Natalia Lobo

While Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t have plans to retire soon, he is still expanding his brand with his YouTube channel. The Al-Nassr star hasn’t left his competitive nature on the pitch, as he is also set to surpass Mr. Beast as the biggest Youtuber on the planet.

Ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League games, Ronaldo appeared in the press room where he was asked about Mr. Beast and his Youtube channel. “Mr. Beast is the one that I have to beat!” he said with a laugh.

To beat MrBeast’s numbers of subscribers, Ronaldo has a long road ahead, though. The Portuguese star currently has 55,7M subscribers, while MrBeast has recently become the first man with over 300M subscribers back in July, currently having over 313 million. So, Cristiano would need around 257million subscribers to match him.

Cristiano already broke the record for gaining over 20 million subscribers in a single 24-hour period, while MrBeast needed 132 days to reach 10 million subscribers. Of course, this only demonstrated the immense popularity of Ronaldo, who is one the athletes with the best online presence.

Georgina Rodriguez has also made appearances in Cristiano’s new YouTube channel (Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)

Georgina Rodriguez has also made appearances in Cristiano's new YouTube channel (Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)

Combining all his social media profiles—110 million on Twitter, 636 million on Instagram, and 170 million on Facebook—Ronaldo is just 60 million followers shy of reaching an astonishing 1 billion followers across all platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets closer to fans with YouTube

Since launching his new YouTube channel, Ronaldo has opened up about various topics, from sharing sweet and funny moments with his partner Georgina Rodriguez to addressing themes such as his future and career.

Cristiano Ronaldo talks about when he could possibly retire from soccer

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo talks about when he could possibly retire from soccer

In a conversation with Rio Ferdinand, he even discussed the real reason he cried after missing his penalty against Slovenia in the past Euros, explaining that he felt “bad” for himself. Beyond being an interesting business decision, Ronaldo’s Youtube channel definitely offers him a new way for him to connect with his fans.

