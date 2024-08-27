Trending topics:
Saudi Professional League

Cristiano Ronaldo talks about when he could possibly retire from soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo is still thinking about life on the soccer field but also understands he has entered the final years of his storied career.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team's second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Portugal and Slovakia.
© Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team's second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Portugal and Slovakia.

By Kelvin Loyola

When it all ends, Cristiano Ronaldo will go down as one of the top soccer players of all time; he might be the GOAT if not for the contemporary presence of Lionel Messi

Both megastars are now well past 34 years of age but are still showing some of the magic that made them famous, both for their clubs (Al Nassr and Inter Miami) and their countries (Portugal and Argentina).

For CR7, who recently began and received multiple awards for his YouTube channel, the curtain is not over yet. In a recent interview with the Portuguese channel NOW, Cristiano Ronaldo discussed retirement and his status with the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Retirement

In the interview, CR7 stated, “I don’t know if it will happen soon. Two or three years (on retirement).” Ronaldo continued, “I don’t know; maybe I will retire with Al Nassr. I am in good shape in Saudi Arabia and in this league. Most likely, I will retire here. I am very happy to play in the Saudi League, and I want to continue.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva.

When it came to the national team, the former Real Madrid great stated, “Right now, what I want is to be able to help the national team in its upcoming matches. We have the Nations League coming up soon, and I would really like to play.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on the Euros, Ronaldo finished by stating, “This is not the balance that everyone expected; we were supposed to win.

Cristiano Ronaldo on his future plans: Al Nassr star addresses possibility of coaching

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo on his future plans: Al Nassr star addresses possibility of coaching

We learned a very important lesson from the Euros, and I see a bright future for this new generation of Portuguese players along with the current one. We must always believe that Portugal will perform better in the upcoming tournaments.”

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Li Tu live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open
Sports

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Li Tu live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

NFL Rumors: 49ers may already know how much it will cost to keep Brandon Aiyuk with Brock Purdy
NFL

NFL Rumors: 49ers may already know how much it will cost to keep Brandon Aiyuk with Brock Purdy

NFL News: Another Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes leaves the Kansas City Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Another Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes leaves the Kansas City Chiefs

Kevin Garnett makes something clear to Anthony Edwards after Michael Jordan comments
NBA

Kevin Garnett makes something clear to Anthony Edwards after Michael Jordan comments

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions