Cristiano Ronaldo talks about when he could possibly retire from soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo is still thinking about life on the soccer field but also understands he has entered the final years of his storied career.

When it all ends, Cristiano Ronaldo will go down as one of the top soccer players of all time; he might be the GOAT if not for the contemporary presence of Lionel Messi.

Both megastars are now well past 34 years of age but are still showing some of the magic that made them famous, both for their clubs (Al Nassr and Inter Miami) and their countries (Portugal and Argentina).

For CR7, who recently began and received multiple awards for his YouTube channel, the curtain is not over yet. In a recent interview with the Portuguese channel NOW, Cristiano Ronaldo discussed retirement and his status with the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Retirement

In the interview, CR7 stated, “I don’t know if it will happen soon. Two or three years (on retirement).” Ronaldo continued, “I don’t know; maybe I will retire with Al Nassr. I am in good shape in Saudi Arabia and in this league. Most likely, I will retire here. I am very happy to play in the Saudi League, and I want to continue.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva.

When it came to the national team, the former Real Madrid great stated, “Right now, what I want is to be able to help the national team in its upcoming matches. We have the Nations League coming up soon, and I would really like to play.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on the Euros, Ronaldo finished by stating, “This is not the balance that everyone expected; we were supposed to win.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo on his future plans: Al Nassr star addresses possibility of coaching

We learned a very important lesson from the Euros, and I see a bright future for this new generation of Portuguese players along with the current one. We must always believe that Portugal will perform better in the upcoming tournaments.”