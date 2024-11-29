Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message after scoring a brace for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr are determined to compete for the title in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League, maintaining a strong campaign and sitting just behind Al Hilal and Al Ittihad in the standings. Cristiano Ronaldo’s two goals on Friday vs. Damac kept his team in the hunt, and he took to social media to express his satisfaction with the win.

“3 points, 2 goals, and we keep going!” Ronaldo wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts. He accompanied the message with images from the match, including photos of him celebrating his goals with teammates Anderson Talisca and Otavio.

The post quickly went viral, with over 239,000 likes and 6,000 comments on X, mostly from fans congratulating Cristiano on his performance and wishing him success for the upcoming games. On Instagram, the post garnered over 3.5 million likes within just three hours.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on social media following Al-Nassr’s win over Damac.

Ronaldo continues to shine in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo’s two goals in Al-Nassr‘s 2-0 win over Damac on Friday brought his total to 9 goals in the Saudi Pro League, moving him into second place in the tournament’s top scorers’ table. The only player ahead of him is Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al Hilal, who has scored 12 goals in 11 games. In third place is Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, who has 8 goals for Al Ittihad.

Cristiano’s goals have been crucial in keeping Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League title hopes alive. The victory against Damac secured three points, pushing Al-Nassr into third place in the standings with 25 points—just 5 points behind leaders Al Ittihad and only 3 points behind Al Hilal.

How many games does Cristiano have left in 2024?

Unlike most European leagues, which run through the end of the year into the new year with little interruption, Saudi Arabian tournaments will take a break of over a month before resuming in 2025.

Al-Nassr have just two more matches before the break. On Monday, December 2, they will face Al-Sadd of Qatar in Matchday 6 of the opening phase of the AFC Champions League Elite. Four days later, they will play their final match of 2024: a crucial Saudi Pro League clash against league leaders Al Ittihad. The showdown promises to be a thrilling encounter between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.