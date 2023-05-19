There have been many highs and lows in Cristiano Ronaldo‘s life, both on and off the field as a professional player. Despite his many accolades for his work, this year has been filled with controversy and upheaval in his personal life.

Since the beginning of the year, rumors have circulated that the 38-year-old forward and his long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, are having relationship problems. The famous pair have been dating since 2017, although they haven’t gotten married just yet.

However, since then, both the Spanish-Argentine influencer and the player’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, have denied the reports. Now the Al-Nassr star can concentrate on achieving his one objective for the season: bringing home a trophy at the conclusion of the campaign.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say to Al-Nassr supporters on social media?

It’s safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo has been quite productive in Saudi Arabia, scoring 13 goals in 17 appearances. The most recent goal came in a 2-0 victory against Al-Tai on the road.

This triumph has put Al-Nassr three points behind Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League standings. There are still three games to play for both teams in their quest for victory and championship glory.

Despite still trailing, the former Manchester United ace thinks the win against Al-Tai was crucial in keeping his team’s championship hopes alive. And the 38-year-old has promised that the team won’t give up hope until the season is over and they are proclaimed winners.

In an Instagram post, Ronaldo boasted about his team’s victory against Al Taee with the caption: “Important win tonight, three more games ahead! We keep believing until the end.”