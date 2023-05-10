While it is illegal for unmarried couples to live together in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are exempt because of their celebrity status. Despite the authorities giving them a pass, it's unclear whether or not they will ignore the model's latest Instagram post as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo got a €200m annual contract to play with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January 2023, prompting him to move his family there. According to subsequent reports, he and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez were permitted to live together in the country despite the Kingdom's regulations prohibiting the cohabitation of unmarried couples.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2017 but the famous pair has yet to walk down the aisle. The Argentine influencer is the biological mother of two of the couple's five kids.

Although the authorities in Saudi Arabia normally would not have tolerated such an arrangement, they made an exception in this case so that the five-time Ballon d'Or could move in with his long-time girlfriend. The Saudi government has given them a pass because of their celebrity status but the model might get in trouble for her most recent Instagram post.

What did Georgina Rodriguez share on Instagram that sparked controversy?

By sharing a bikini photo on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez may have violated Saudi Arabian law. The Bikini-clad Argentine-born social media star was seen having fun near the pool, captioning the picture with a text that matched the bright blue of her outfit: "Every sky has its hue."

However, images that are 'over-exposed' or 'semi-nude' are illegal to share in the country. Thin, see-through, or low-cut clothing that exposes the shoulders or neck is also prohibited.

In comparison, Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi's wife, was recently required to dress modestly on the couple's recent visit to Saudi Arabia for a controversial legally obligated visit. This implies that revealing necklines and tight-fitting garments are strictly forbidden. Messi's wife has been shown both in casual attire and more formal attire, including jumpsuits.