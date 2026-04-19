Cristiano Ronaldo still in contention for multiple titles as Al Nassr beat Al Wasl to advance in 2026 AFC Champions League Two

Al Nassr did their job against Al Wasl and secured qualification for the semifinals of the 2026 AFC Champions League Two. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to move steadily toward his goals, as his team also remains top of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo scored the 969th goal of his career, which served to open the scoring against his opponent at Zabeel Stadium. Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Sadio Mane sealed the 4–0 victory, thus eliminating Al Wasl.

The semifinal opponent will be Al Ahli. With only a handful of matches remaining, Al Nassr also remain firmly at the top of the Saudi Pro League with 76 points. Their closest challenger is Al Hilal, six points behind Jorge Jesus’ team.

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The titles that slipped away from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side is no longer in contention for domestic cup titles this season. Al Nassr were eliminated from the King’s Cup in the round of 16 following a 2-1 defeat against Al-Ittihad on October 28, 2025. Additionally, while they reached the Saudi Super Cup final earlier in 2026, they narrowly missed out on the trophy, falling 5-3 in a penalty shootout to Al-Ahli after the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring.

The ultimate dream for CR7 is undoubtedly the domestic league title. Since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, he has come close but the championship has continued to elude him. In the 2022–23 season they finished second behind Al-Ittihad, while in 2023–24 they were runners-up again, this time behind an Al-Hilal side that set record-breaking numbers of wins. In 2024–25, Al-Hilal once more claimed the title, with Al-Nassr unable to close the gap.

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What’s next for Al Nassr?

Al Nassr are entering a decisive stretch in their 2025-26 campaign. Following their expected progression in the continental tournament, they will compete in the AFC Champions League Two semifinals on April 22.

Shortly after, their focus shifts back to securing the league title with three critical Saudi Pro League fixtures: they host Al-Ahli on April 29, travel to face Al-Qadsiah on May 3, and visit Al-Shabab on May 7.