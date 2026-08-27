Cristiano Ronaldo to remain on minutes restriction, Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou suggests

After Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off early last match, Al Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou cleared up the speculation, calling the half-time move purely tactical to manage the star's workload.

Al Nassr gutted out a tough victory over Al Ettifaq despite Cristiano Ronaldo being subbed off in the first half. As concerns over his physical condition continue to build, head coach Ange Postecoglou outlined the club’s plan to manage the superstar’s workload and availability for the games ahead.

“Ronaldo is a special athlete. The plan was for him to play 45 minutes against Al-Ettifaq, after featuring for 30 minutes in the previous match. Gradually, he will work his way up to full match fitness. For now, I believe 45 minutes is the right limit until he’s fully back,” Postecoglou said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s fixture against Al Taawoun.

Ronaldo took to social media after the victory with three words to clear the air and keep spirits high within the squad despite his early exit. With the drama settled, supporters are eager to see if he will feature in Al Nassr‘s upcoming Saudi Pro League clash.

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Meanwhile, Postecoglou is taking time to find the right tactical balance, recognizing that while Ronaldo works his way back to 100%, the team must rely on its depth to stay on track toward its ultimate goal: the Saudi Pro League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC

Postecoglou addresses Ronaldo’s reaction to first-half exit

While Cristiano projected calm on social media, he was visibly frustrated when taken off, a reaction Postecoglou addressed directly when discussing the star’s managed minute restriction moving forward.

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“I understand Cristiano Ronaldo’s personality and his frustration during the Al-Ettifaq match. He was furious at halftime, but in the dressing room after the match, he was right there with the team leading the celebrations. Ronaldo is passionate, loves the game, and is fully committed to Al-Nassr,” Postecoglou said.