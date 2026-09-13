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Cristiano Ronaldo urges Saudi Pro League to punish fans who mocked Al Hilal’s Ruben Neves

Cristiano Ronaldo is pleading that fans that mocked Ruben Neves from Al Hilal get punished by Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is a voice of power within the Saudi Pro League confines. Hence, he is using his authority to beg the league to punish fans that mocked Al Hilal player Ruben Neves, who shares time with CR7 in the Portugal national team.

Ruben Neves was taunted by fans as they chanted the name of his late friend Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away in a car accident. Neves’ Al Hilal were playing away at Al Taawoun. Neves reprehended the actions and said “I just hope they don’t go to pray later after what they did.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo also voiced his disgust with the fans’ actions on social media. CR7 said, “The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behavior, this is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again.”

Saudi Pro League should take action

One thing is mocking a player, another one entirely is to taunt one by chanting the name of a friend who passed away in tragic fashion. As Ronaldo said, that is no longer a soccer fan behavior.

The Saudi Pro League hasn’t issued any statement as of yet, but those actions have caused outrage around the world. When a voice like Cristiano’s ask for such a vehement punishment, the league risks another strike if the higher ups don’t take actions into the matter.

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Video: Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores 3rd goal of season, 979th of career vs Abha

Neves and Jota were very close

Neves and Jota were actually best friends. In fact, after Jota’s accident, Neves got a tattoo of both him and Jota embracing in his calf. There were very close. Hence, it was a huge low blow to make those chants.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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