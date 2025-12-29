Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers blamed by Shedeur Sanders’ star teammate for Steelers’ loss to Browns

The Cleveland Browns were able to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and one of Shedeur Sanders‘ teammates might have indicated that Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers‘ focus wasn’t on winning the game.

Myles Garrett is one of the most terrifying defensive forces the NFL has seen. He is one sack away from breaking the single-season record for most sacks. He got none against the Steelers and the defensive end didn’t hold any words towards what he felt the rival team did in the game.

“They were more worried about keeping me away from Aaron (Rodgers) than getting the win. That’s what came back to bite them,” Garrett said during the postgame press conference. He also added, “Of course, they are going to throw it even quicker when I’m lined up. I know they didn’t want me to be the one to break it against them.”

Garrett must get the sack in Week 18 to become a record holder

The record holders right now are TJ Watt and Michael Strahan, who both got 22.5 sacks. Garrett has 22. Hence, the game against Bengals could be the one where Garrett gets the record. In fact, it’s a good matchup as the Bengals have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. They have allowed 34 sacks in 2025.

Now, the Bengals are also a divisional rival so they won’t want Garrett to break the record against them. Also, the Bengals’ first priority is to protect their quarterback, as Joe Burrow already missed three months of action this season.

Garrett has had a historic season

Garrett has at least had 0.5 sacks in all but four games in the season. Curiously enough, he didn’t get a sack on the Steelers in either game. He also didn’t manage a sack on the Lions and Vikings. From Week 4 to Week 6, he had no sacks, and if he doesn’t get the record, he could look back on that period and regret not being able to make an impact on that stretch.

However, Garrett had insanely good games too. He had five sacks against the Patriots, four against the Ravens, and three against the Raiders. He is achieving elite scary numbers. Unfortunately, against Patriots, Ravens and Raiders, the team went 1-2. However, no one can’t put the blame of the losses on Garrett.