Cody Bellinger’s next MLB team and contract predicted amid NY Yankees, NY Mets rumors

Cody Bellinger has become one of the most sought-after players this MLB offseason. Two league giants, the New York Yankees and New York Mets, are reportedly vying to land him for the upcoming season, although he has yet to announce his decision.

The former Dodgers and Cubs player knows what it’s like to represent the Yankees, which, according to Empire Sports reporter Alexander Wilson, could sway his decision toward the team. If he joins Aaron Boone’s squad, his contract would be a multi-million-dollar deal.

“Right now, Bellinger’s camp is asking for the moon and stars, trying to leverage his name value into a contract that simply doesn’t exist in this sinking market,” the insider started.

“However, reality is setting in, and I predict he will settle for a five-year, $170 million deal once he realizes the Yankees are the only team offering both the money and the familiarity he’s looking for. This aligns with the front office’s broader strategy, which involves the complex Yankees architecture of signing two Boras clients in the same offseason.”

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run.

Bellinger’s numbers from last season with the Yankees

Cody Bellinger enjoyed a resurgent 2025 season with the New York Yankees, proving to be an indispensable asset to the Bronx Bombers’ lineup. Across 152 games, he posted a strong .272 batting average with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs, while maintaining a solid .813 OPS.

His ability to provide elite left-handed power and defensive versatility—playing both the outfield and first base—made him a perfect fit for Yankee Stadium. Bringing him back to the Big Apple is of paramount importance for the front office, as losing his high-level production and veteran presence would leave a massive void in a team already navigating a shifting roster.

The Mets seem to have other plans

While rumors swirl regarding Bellinger’s potential move to the Bronx, the New York Mets reportedly made decisive stance on pursuit for the former Yankees’ star, opting instead to prioritize the development of top prospect Carson Benge.

Over two seasons in the minors, Benge has racked up 97 runs, 139 hits, 17 homers, 81 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. He’s also posted a .280 batting average, a .389 on-base percentage, a .468 slugging mark, and an .857 OPS.

