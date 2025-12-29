NY Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso might not be the only major departure in New York

Undoubtedly, the New York Mets have been one of the teams making the biggest waves this MLB offseason, with Pete Alonso’s move to the Orioles being perhaps the most headline-grabbing. Though, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns hasn’t ruled out more departures from the roster.

Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo are also among the players who won’t be donning the Mets’ blue and orange next season. However, according to Alexander Wilson from empiresportsmedia.com, the team might not be opposed to entertaining offers for Kodai Senga either.

The recent dip in the Japanese pitcher’s performance and statistics, along with the team’s desire to create roster flexibility and free up payroll space, are reportedly the main reasons why Senga could be on the move in the near future.

Senga’s numbers in New York last season

Throughout the 2025 MLB season, Kodai Senga remained an important figure in the New York Mets‘ rotation, navigating the year with a 7-6 win-loss record. Despite facing some challenges, Senga maintained a strong 3.02 ERA across 22 starts, effectively limiting damage against high-powered offenses.

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets looks back after being taken out o the game.

He showcased his ability to miss bats by racking up 109 strikeouts in 113.1 innings pitched. Although his 1.31 WHIP indicated some occasional traffic on the bases, his poise and veteran presence were vital for the Mets’ pitching staff as they contended in the National League East.

Who could replace Senga?

According to Alexander Wilson, the New York Mets could look to Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai as the ideal replacement for Kodai Senga. Wilson suggests that the Mets might strategically trade Senga for the 27-year-old power pitcher, who is coming off a dominant 2025 season in Japan with a 1.92 ERA and 178 strikeouts. With a fastball that touches 99 mph and elite swing-and-miss stuff, Imai is viewed as a younger, high-upside upgrade for the Mets’ rotation.

Alonso set to be Mets’ biggest loss

Pete Alonso’s decision to sign a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles marks a massive shift for the Mets’ franchise. His departure is a significant blow for New York, as they lose its premier power hitter and a core clubhouse leader who provided consistent elite production.

Replacing his 38 home runs and 126 RBIs will be an incredibly difficult task for the front office, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the lineup that defined the team’s offense for years.

