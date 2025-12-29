Travis Kelce’s attitude in potentially final NFL season draws honest take from Chiefs coach

The Kansas City Chiefs endured one of their most disappointing seasons in recent years, a campaign that ultimately failed after the teams were eliminated from playoff contention. The frustration was amplified by expectations coming off the previous NFL season, when the Chiefs fell short of another championship, and the spotlight quickly turned to several internal issues that contributed to the collapse. Among the most discussed factors was the performance and leadership of tight end Travis Kelce.

While still productive by league standards, Kelce did not reach the elite level he had established in previous seasons, and his influence during critical moments was questioned as the losses mounted. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy addressed those concerns during a recent press conference, offering a nuanced evaluation of Kelce’s leadership throughout a difficult year.

“He’s doing great,” Nagy said. “There are routes that he runs at an extremely high level even this late into his career. What he uses now is his mental approach. Guys see what he does, how he sets defenders up, and that’s where his leadership really stands out. The way he leads this group is second to none.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite those comments, the season still represented a noticeable step back compared to Kelce’s dominant past performances. While it was far from a poor year relative to most players at his position, expectations for a star of his caliber are significantly higher, especially within a Chiefs organization accustomed to deep NFL postseason runs.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with Quarterbacks Coach Matt Nagy.

Advertisement

Kelce’s individual milestone

Even in a down year for the teams, Kelce continued to earn league-wide recognition. The Chiefs announced that he was selected for the second consecutive season as their nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, honoring excellence both on and off the field.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce sends emotional message to Andy Reid as retirement decision looms for Chiefs legend

“It’s been a tough year, and it hurts to be where we’re at,” Nagy said. “There’s frustration, and it’s not fun. But how Travis and the other veterans have handled this moment says a lot. They’re handling it like true professionals, and that’s something I’ll always remember.”

Advertisement

Kelce was also named to his 11th Pro Bowl, tying Jason Witten for the second-most selections by a tight end in NFL history, trailing only Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez. The achievement reinforced his long-term impact, even as questions about the direction of the offense grew louder.

Is this the end of the Matt Nagy era?

Speculation surrounding Matt Nagy’s future intensified late in the season. Chiefs fans hoping for a coaching change received mixed signals after reports from Sports Illustrated indicated that Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman agreed to new terms with the school, removing a potential replacement from the market and leaving Nagy’s status uncertain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What the Chiefs appeared to need most was a fresh offensive perspective, one capable of challenging Andy Reid’s system and easing the burden on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who returned late in the season from an ACL injury. Whether that change ultimately involved Nagy remained one of the biggest questions facing the franchise heading into the offseason.