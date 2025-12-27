Cristiano Ronaldo issues 7-word message after Al Nassr’s win over Al-Akhdoud

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the Al Nassr‘s win over Al-Akhdoud, further cementing his status as one of the greatest soccer players in history. The Portuguese forward reached 956 goals in his professional career and continues to close in on the 1,000-goal milestone.

As is customary, CR7 took to his official X account to send a clear message to all the fans who follow him on the platform: “Hard work is the way to success!” the striker stated with a 7-word message.

Ronaldo scored a brace to reach goals No. 955 and 956, leaving him just one goal shy of the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer this season. Interestingly, the player currently leading the scoring chart is his compatriot Joao Felix, who has 11 goals.

Another record for CR7

While it’s clear that Cristiano Ronaldo has his sights set on reaching 1,000 goals in his professional career, he continues to break barriers in other areas as well. On another matchday in the Saudi Pro League, he did it once again.

According to Argentine journalist Pablo Giralt on his X account, after scoring his second goal of the match for Al Nassr, Ronaldo became the first player in history to score 40 or more goals in 14 different years.

