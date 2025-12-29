Phillies beat Mariners to land lefty for the upcoming 2026 MLB season

The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to focus on this season’s success, but also maintain it for the future. Hence, it’s great news for them to see they landed a lefty over the Seattle Mariners.

Lefty Adam Seminaris signed with the Phillies. Now, the transaction was first reported on late November, however, it now appears that Seminaris could become a major league pitcher after his great output in Double-A.

The Mariners could definitely regret not making a bigger effort to keep the lefty’s services. The Phillies already assigned Seminaris to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The club will break camp in late March and could possibly make his debut in the 2026 MLB season.

Seminaris is a very good prospect

Considered a solid left-handed pitcher, Seminaris could excel and be called up quickly. He has excellent pitchability, incredible control, and a great changeup. He is regarded as a possible back-end starter in the MLB.

He could improve his velocity, which is his biggest weakness. Seminaris is seen as a high-floor prospect. He also has AAA experience. In fact, he played for the Salt Lake Bees and the Nashville Sounds previously.

Seminaris has great prospect achievements

Drafted by the Angels in 2020, Seminaris has shown strong performances in the minors. However, he has also been named an All-American at Long Beach State during the 2020 college baseball season.

Seminaris also earned Honorable Mention All-Big West honors in 2019, when he was a sophomore. Hence, given all these information, background, and potential make Seminaris a good signing for the Phillies.