Yankees Rumors: Scott Boras’ reported asking price for Cody Bellinger revealed

The race to sign Cody Bellinger is heating up, with various reports surfacing, including details about the asking price proposed by his agent, Scott Boras. Boras is allegedly seeking substantial terms from teams eyeing Bellinger, among them the New York Yankees.

According to Bobby Milone of The Athletic, Boras is aiming for compensation similar to deals secured by two of his other clients for the 2026 MLB season. “Two contracts this offseason that Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, is likely pointing to when discussing his client: Alonso received a five-year, $155 million contract from the Orioles, while Kyle Schwarber signed a five-year, $150 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies,” Milone reported.

The asking price for Bellinger could be approached at nearly $150 million over five years, which may explain why his future remains undecided. This significant financial commitment is a pivotal factor for the 30-year-old outfielder’s potential suitors.

Bellinger was instrumental for the Yankees last year, providing a boost to a team that struggled during parts of the regular season. However, their postseason ambitions were thwarted by the Toronto Blue Jays, preventing a World Series appearance.

Bellinger’s current offseason status

Bellinger remains a top target for several teams. Notably, the Mets have reportedly made a decisive move regarding their pursuit of Bellinger, while the Los Angeles Angels are also expressing interest.

Additionally, other teams such as the Orioles, Blue Jays, and Red Sox are reportedly entering the fray to acquire Bellinger, putting pressure on the Yankees. However, the Yankees’ front office appears confident and is taking a measured approach to deciding on their next move.

As the offseason unfolds, Bellinger’s future remains unclear amidst various options. It is only a matter of time before the decision on one of this offseason’s most talked-about players is reached.

