Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr push to sell Sadio Mane on Saudi deadline day

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is reportedly in talks to offload Sadio Mane ahead of the Saudi Pro League's transfer deadline, which closes today.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr are reportedly in discussions to offload Sadio Mane before the Saudi Pro League’s transfer deadline closes today (Mon. Sept. 2), according to CBS Sports’ James Benge. However, completing the deal may prove challenging.

The reports indicate that neither of the interested clubs from Saudi Arabia and Qatar have met Al-Nassr’s demands for Mane, who joined the club last season in a $44 million transfer from Liverpool.

The Senegalese forward’s departure would free up one of the club’s eight international roster spots. This comes after Alex Telles’ contract was terminated, with his place expected to be filled by RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan.

Sadio Mané could leave Al-Nassr (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

In his debut season with Al-Nassr, Mane delivered an impressive 19 goals and 11 assists across 46 matches in all competitions. However, the team fell short in the league and domestic cup competitions but did secure the Arab Club Champions Cup, defeating Al-Hilal in the final.

Previous reports from journalist Ben Jacobs have linked Al-Ittihad, which features stars like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, as one of the clubs interested in Mane. Benzema, in particular, is said to be keen on the Senegalese forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other clubs eyeing Mane

The reports also stated that Turkish clubs Besiktas and Fenerbahce have also expressed interest, though matching Mane’s current wages could be a challenge for them. His hefty $26 million per-season salary at Al-Nassr is one of the obstacles.

see also Kylian Mbappe"s dismissive response to Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons at Real Madrid

Al-Nassr targets Angelo Gabriel

In other transfer news, Al-Nassr are close to signing Angelo Gabriel from Chelsea for $25.5 million, per CBS Sports. The Brazilian winger, who is set to occupy one of the two roster spots available for foreign players under 21, and, according the reports, is believed to have already traveled to Saudi Arabia to finalize the move.