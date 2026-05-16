Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr mocked by Merih Demiral after AFC final loss vs Gamba Osaka

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr fell to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, and Al Ahli’s Merih Demiral seized the opportunity to take a subtle swipe at his rivals following the defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains trophyless at Al Nassr after a 1-0 defeat against Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final. Following the painful loss at Alawwal Park, Al Ahli defender Merih Demiral took to social media to aim a subtle, mocking dig at his rivals.

Shortly after Al Nassr’s defeat, the Turkish defender posted an image on his X (formerly Twitter) account posing alongside the Saudi Super Cup and the two AFC Champions League Elite trophies that Al Ahli won in the 2024-25 season and the current campaign.

Al Ahli had previously claimed the Saudi Super Cup by defeating Al Nassr on penalties after a 2-2 draw, a match in which Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring. Furthermore, Al Ahli successfully defended their AFC Champions League Elite title this season after securing a 1-0 victory over FC Machida Zelvia in the final.

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Past tensions between Demiral and Al Nassr

Demiral’s post is widely understood to be directed at the Al Nassr faithful, following recent tensions involving the Turkish defender at Alawwal Park, where Al Ahli suffered a 2-0 defeat. At the end of that match, Demiral mockingly flashed his AFC Champions League Elite winner’s medal at the Al Nassr fans.

Third-placed Al Ahli, alongside second-placed Al Hilal, were among Al Nassr’s main challengers in the Saudi Pro League title race. However, after that 2-0 defeat, the league leaders extended their advantage, turning the title race into a straight shootout between the top two teams in the table.

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Ronaldo still has a chance for a title this season

Despite suffering a devastating defeat that left Al Nassr empty-handed on the continental stage, Cristiano Ronaldo still has a chance to win his first official title with the Saudi club.

On May 21, they will face Damac in their final league match of the season, where a victory would crown them the new champions of the Saudi Pro League. Even a draw or a defeat could still secure them the title, provided Al Hilal fail to win their match against Al Fayha.