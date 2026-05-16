Cristiano Ronaldo extends club trophy drought to five years after Al Nassr’s AFC final loss

Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on lifting the AFC Champions League Two title with Al Nassr, extending his negative streak to five years without a club trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again failed to break his trophy drought with Al Nassr after falling 1-0 to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final. As a result, his painful five-year run without silverware at the club level continues.

By failing to lift the trophy against Gamba Osaka, Ronaldo’s drought officially stretches to five years, having last won a club tournament back in 2021, when he claimed the Coppa Italia with Juventus. In that match, the Vecchia Signora defeated Atalanta 2-1, marking what remains Ronaldo’s last official club honor to date.

However, the Portuguese star still has a chance to snap this negative streak before the season ends. Ronaldo could secure his first official title with Al Nassr on May 21, when they face Damac on the final matchday of the Saudi Pro League. A victory in that match, or a draw/defeat for Al Hilal in their respective fixture, would crown Al Nassr as league champions and bring an end to Cristiano’s long wait.

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Drought with Al Nassr

The recent defeat against Gamba Osaka highlights an unusual trend in the Portuguese forward’s career, as he accumulates several final losses with Al Nassr. Ronaldo has now suffered defeat in five finals since his arrival in Saudi Arabia, finishing as runner-up in the Arab Club Cup (2023-24), the King’s Cup (2023-24), the Saudi Super Cup (2024-25 and 2025-26), and the recent AFC Champions League Two.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the AFC Champions League 2 Final. (Getty Images)

The only trophy Ronaldo has celebrated with Al Nassr is the Arab Club Champions Cup, where he led his team to victory with a brace against Al Hilal. However, the tournament is not officially recognized by FIFA or the AFC, meaning it does not count toward Cristiano’s official history books.

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A different story with Portugal

Despite his struggles at the club level, Cristiano’s success with his national team tells a completely different story, having already led Portugal to three major international titles.

They first claimed the UEFA Euro 2016 by defeating France in the final, followed by triumphs in the UEFA Nations League in both 2019 and 2025, defeating the Netherlands and Spain, respectively.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Cristiano will look to guide his country to their first-ever world title, which would also be the first one in his legendary personal record.