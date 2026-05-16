Cristiano Ronaldo suffers double blow after Al Nassr’s loss to Gamba Osaka as SPL Golden Boot no longer seems possible

Al Nassr were coming off a defeat in the AFC Champions League final against Gamba Osaka with a 1-0 result, along with an unfavorable outcome after Al Hilal’s victory that left the Saudi Pro League standings extremely tight. And the bad news did not end there for Cristiano Ronaldo, as his fight for the league Golden Boot is almost impossible.

Today, Al Ahli played against Al Khoolod and secured a 3-0 victory, where the goal to open the scoring was scored by Ivan Toney, the leader of the scoring table of the Saudi Pro League, who reached a total of 32 goals with that strike. Right behind him is Julian Quinones with 30, while Cristiano stays in third place.

It is almost impossible for Cristiano to reach that mark with only one Saudi Pro League match remaining. Ronaldo has 26 goals, six behind Toney. That meant in Al Nassr’s final match against Damac, Ronaldo needs to score six goals to tie Toney, assuming he does not score on the final matchday, something practically impossible.

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Has Ronaldo ever scored six goals in one match?

No, Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored six goals in one official match. His highest scoring record in a single game was five goals, a feat he achieved twice during his career, both while wearing the Real Madrid jersey.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts.

The matches where Ronaldo achieved that record were the following, both in La Liga: Real Madrid 9-1 Granada on April 5, 2015, and Espanyol 0-6 Real Madrid on September 12, 2015.

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That Cristiano season was one of his best in terms of goalscoring. He finished LaLiga campaign as top scorer with 48 goals in 35 matches, a number that earned him his second consecutive Golden Boot. Overall, he ended that season with 61 goals in 54 matches.

What is next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

With only a few days remaining before the start of the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo suffered an emotional blow after losing the AFC Champions League Two final and still not winning that long-awaited title with Al Nassr, although he could still achieve it soon while fighting for the Saudi Pro League, where they depended on themselves.

Cristiano had a worrying number of lost finals with Al Nassr, something unusual for him, but now they would search for that league title against Damac on May 21, 2026, and then look to prove himself while preparing to play in his sixth World Cup with Portugal.