With Cristiano Ronaldo's EA Sports FC 25 card leaking out, we compare the Al Nassr star's rating to that of Lionel Messi.

Back in the day, there were no players with a higher rating than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in the FIFA video games. But things have changed for these superstars in the last few years, and with the introduction of the EA Sports FC saga last year, they stopped being the best players on the game.

But unlike the Inter Miami captain, the Al Nassr striker is not expected to suffer a downgrade this year. According to a leak that went viral on social media, Ronaldo will have an 86 overall rating in EA Sports FC 25.

This means the Portuguese star will keep his EA FC 24 rating, where he dropped four points compared to his FIFA 23 card. Messi, on the other hand, is reportedly losing two points from the previous installment, though he’d still have a higher rating than CR7.

The Argentine star’s card also leaked out on the Internet and it shows he’ll have an 88 overall rating, two points less than last season’s game.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s FIFA/EA FC rating history

Even though they’ve dominated the game with very similar stat cards throughout the years, it’s been a while since Ronaldo topped Messi’s numbers. Cristiano hasn’t had a higher rating than Leo since FIFA 18, when the Portuguese star had a 94 overall rating compared to the Argentine’s 93.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA / EA FC rating by year

FIFA 04 – 77

FIFA 05 – 88

FIFA 06 – 91

FIFA 07 – 87

FIFA 08 – 91

FIFA 09 – 91

FIFA 10 – 89

FIFA 11 – 89

FIFA 12 – 92

FIFA 13 – 92

FIFA 14 – 92

FIFA 15 – 93

FIFA 16 – 94

FIFA 17 – 94

FIFA 18 – 94

FIFA 19 – 94

FIFA 20 – 93

FIFA 21 – 92

FIFA 22 – 91

FIFA 23 – 90

EA FC 24 – 86

Lionel Messi’s FIFA / EA FC rating by year

FIFA 06 – 78

FIFA 07 – 84

FIFA 08 – 86

FIFA 09 – 90

FIFA 10 – 90

FIFA 11 – 90

FIFA 12 – 94

FIFA 13 – 94

FIFA 14 – 94

FIFA 15 – 93

FIFA 16 – 94

FIFA 17 – 93

FIFA 18 – 93

FIFA 19 – 94

FIFA 20 – 94

FIFA 21 – 93

FIFA 22 – 93

FIFA 23 – 91

EA FC 24 – 90