Report: Lionel Messi won’t be the highest rated Argentine player on EA Sports FC 25

Lionel Messi's rating for the upcoming EA Sports FC 25 has been leaked, revealing that he won’t hold the title of the highest-rated Argentine player in the game.

As the release of EA Sports FC 25 approaches on September 27, player ratings are starting to emerge, and Lionel Messi’s rating is garnering significant attention. This year marks a pivotal moment in the history of the video game as Messi, the captain of Argentina’s national team, is set to receive an overall rating of 88.

This is the first time since FIFA 10 that Messi will be rated below 90. Historically, his lowest rating had been 90, recorded in the 2011 and 2024 editions. These leaks were reported by content creator @LeanDesign_ on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In a notable shift, not only does Messi face a downgrade, but he also loses his position as the highest-rated Argentine player in the game. This development signals a significant change for the Inter Miami star and marks the end of an era in the game.

Who is the highest rated Argentine on EA Sports FC 25?

According to @LeanDesign_, Lautaro Martinez takes the top spot as the highest-rated Argentine player in EA Sports FC 25, boasting an overall rating of 89, just one point ahead of Messi.

Ratings of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez leaked. @LeanDesign_

The third highest-rated Argentine in the game is Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez, with an overall rating of 87. This solidifies his standing as one of the Premier League’s elite goalkeepers.

