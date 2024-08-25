Trending topics:
Soccer

Report: Lionel Messi won’t be the highest rated Argentine player on EA Sports FC 25

Lionel Messi's rating for the upcoming EA Sports FC 25 has been leaked, revealing that he won’t hold the title of the highest-rated Argentine player in the game.

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final

By Gianni Taina

As the release of EA Sports FC 25 approaches on September 27, player ratings are starting to emerge, and Lionel Messi’s rating is garnering significant attention. This year marks a pivotal moment in the history of the video game as Messi, the captain of Argentina’s national team, is set to receive an overall rating of 88.

This is the first time since FIFA 10 that Messi will be rated below 90. Historically, his lowest rating had been 90, recorded in the 2011 and 2024 editions. These leaks were reported by content creator @LeanDesign_ on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In a notable shift, not only does Messi face a downgrade, but he also loses his position as the highest-rated Argentine player in the game. This development signals a significant change for the Inter Miami star and marks the end of an era in the game.

Who is the highest rated Argentine on EA Sports FC 25?

According to @LeanDesign_, Lautaro Martinez takes the top spot as the highest-rated Argentine player in EA Sports FC 25, boasting an overall rating of 89, just one point ahead of Messi.

Ratings of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez leaked. @LeanDesign_

Ratings of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez leaked. @LeanDesign_

The third highest-rated Argentine in the game is Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez, with an overall rating of 87. This solidifies his standing as one of the Premier League’s elite goalkeepers.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi\&#039;s EA Sports FC 25 rating leaked: Sad downgrade for Inter Miami star

see also

Lionel Messi"s EA Sports FC 25 rating leaked: Sad downgrade for Inter Miami star

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Columbus Crew vs LAFC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Columbus Crew vs LAFC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

NFL News: Jerry Jones is really worried about quarterback replacement for Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones is really worried about quarterback replacement for Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys

NFL News: HC Mike McDaniel makes final decision on Tua Tagovailoa's backup for the Miami Dolphins
NFL

NFL News: HC Mike McDaniel makes final decision on Tua Tagovailoa's backup for the Miami Dolphins

Where to watch Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions