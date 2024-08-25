Lionel Messi's EA Sports FC 25 rating leaked: Sad downgrade for Inter Miami star

Lionel Messi's card in the upcoming EA Sports FC 25 has been leaked and it looks like the Inter Miami star will have his lowest score in a very long time.

The 2024-25 season is underway, which means EA Sports FC 25 will be available soon. As the release date draws nearer, cards are already starting to leak out, including that of Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

Since we’re talking about the record Ballon d’Or winner, Messi’s rating is always one of the most anticipated by fans before a new installment of the EA Sports franchise is released.

And even though many still consider him as the world’s best, it looks like his age is starting to take a toll on his stats. According to content creator @LeanDesign_ on X (formerly known as Twitter), Messi will have an 88 rating in EA FC 25.

This means he’ll reportedly have two points less than in the developer’s previous videogame, as the Inter Miami ace had a 90 overall rating in EA FC 24. Before that, Leo boasted a 91 rating in FIFA 23, the last installment of the FIFA saga before EA and the governing body parted ways.

EA FC 25: Messi may have his lowest rating in the Ultimate Team era

This downgrade, however, means this will be the first time in the Ultimate Team era—since FIFA 2010—that Messi’s rating will be lower than 90, a rating he had both in FIFA 11 and EA FC 24.

Lionel Messi’s FIFA / EA FC rating by year

At 37, Messi is not getting any younger, and his latest cards in the most popular soccer videogame prove his age is starting to become a factor when deciding his rating.

FIFA 06 – 78

FIFA 07 – 84

FIFA 08 – 86

FIFA 09 – 90

FIFA 10 – 90

FIFA 11 – 90

FIFA 12 – 94

FIFA 13 – 94

FIFA 14 – 94

FIFA 15 – 93

FIFA 16 – 94

FIFA 17 – 93

FIFA 18 – 93

FIFA 19 – 94

FIFA 20 – 94

FIFA 21 – 93

FIFA 22 – 93

FIFA 23 – 91

EA FC 24 – 90