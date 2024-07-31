With the EA Sports FC 25 release just a few weeks away from us, two European giants are reportedly not going to be licensed in the soccer video game.

EA Sports has completely left behind the days of partnership with FIFA as the developer is already preparing the launch of EA FC 25, the second installment of its own soccer video game saga.

While fans are eagerly waiting for its release, many will probably feel disappointed as two European giants will be missing in this game. According to @RaatjeFC on X (formerly Twitter), neither AC Milan nor Inter Milan will be in EA FC 25.

David Jackson, a higher up at FC25, confirmed the news to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Milan and Inter will not be present in FC 25 in an authentic way, their athletes will be by virtue of the FIFPro license we have, but the iconography, the stadiums, the kits, the coats of arms will not be part of the product because they have made an agreement with one of our competitors.”

Both Milan rivals have reportedly signed an exclusive partnership with eFootball, Konami’s flagship soccer video game and biggest rival to EA FC. Therefore, both sides are expected to have generic names, logos, and kits in the latter.

Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale is pressured by Yunus Musah of AC Milan during the Serie A TIM match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

Perhaps the only good thing is that all of their players will be in EA FC 25 with their real names. Even though it’s not the ideal situation for those who play the game, it’s something that has already happened in the past with other teams.

Serie A teams in EA FC 25 and eFootball

AC Milan and Inter Milan now join Lazio and Atalanta as the Italian teams who have exclusive deals with eFootball, meaning the Serie A will only have 16 licensed clubs in EA FC 25.

This year EA Sports franchise is recovering Napoli and Roma though, with both teams returning with official crests and kits to the game after being featured with ficticious names for a few years.

All the licensed leagues and competitions in EA FC 25