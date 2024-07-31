EA Sports has completely left behind the days of partnership with FIFA as the developer is already preparing the launch of EA FC 25, the second installment of its own soccer video game saga.
While fans are eagerly waiting for its release, many will probably feel disappointed as two European giants will be missing in this game. According to @RaatjeFC on X (formerly Twitter), neither AC Milan nor Inter Milan will be in EA FC 25.
David Jackson, a higher up at FC25, confirmed the news to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Milan and Inter will not be present in FC 25 in an authentic way, their athletes will be by virtue of the FIFPro license we have, but the iconography, the stadiums, the kits, the coats of arms will not be part of the product because they have made an agreement with one of our competitors.”
Both Milan rivals have reportedly signed an exclusive partnership with eFootball, Konami’s flagship soccer video game and biggest rival to EA FC. Therefore, both sides are expected to have generic names, logos, and kits in the latter.
Perhaps the only good thing is that all of their players will be in EA FC 25 with their real names. Even though it’s not the ideal situation for those who play the game, it’s something that has already happened in the past with other teams.
Serie A teams in EA FC 25 and eFootball
AC Milan and Inter Milan now join Lazio and Atalanta as the Italian teams who have exclusive deals with eFootball, meaning the Serie A will only have 16 licensed clubs in EA FC 25.
This year EA Sports franchise is recovering Napoli and Roma though, with both teams returning with official crests and kits to the game after being featured with ficticious names for a few years.
All the licensed leagues and competitions in EA FC 25
- 3. Liga
- A-League
- Allsvenskan
- Austrian Bundesliga
- Barclays Women’s Super League
- Belgium Jupiler League
- Bundesliga
- Bundesliga 2
- CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Chinese Super League
- Credit Suisse Super League
- D1 Arkema
- EFL (Championship, League 1, League 2)
- Ekstraklasa
- Eliteserien
- Eredivisie
- Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga
- Indian Super League
- K League
- LALIGA EA SPORTS
- Liga 1
- Liga F
- Liga Portugal
- Liga Profesional de Fútbol-Argentina
- Ligue 1 McDonalds
- Ligue 2
- MLS
- National Women’s Soccer League
- PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa
- Premier League
- Pro League
- Roshn Saudi League
- SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
- Scottish Professional Football League
- Serie A
- Serie B
- Superliga
- Süper Lig
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa Conference League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Women’s Champions League