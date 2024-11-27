Robert Lewandowski makes big admission about joining Messi, Ronaldo in Champions League record

At 35 years old, Robert Lewandowski continues to defy age, maintaining his place at the top of European soccer. This past Tuesday, he scored twice in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Brest, bringing his total Champions League goals to over 100—joining Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in this prestigious club.

In a video posted on Instagram by the official Laureus Sport account, Lewandowski shared his thoughts on reaching this milestone. “What does it mean to join the club of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?” Robert asked. “Looking back, I can be proud of myself. I can be very happy because I was the player who tried to be close to them,” the Polish striker began, acknowledging the incredible competition he has faced throughout his career.

Lewandowski went on to explain how he has always aimed to keep pace with Messi and Ronaldo. “I was always around them, close to them. Sometimes I beat them, sometimes I broke their records,” he said. “And now I have the opportunity to be in their club, with 100 goals in the Champions League.”

For the Barcelona star, the achievement is not just a statistic but a personal goal he has continually sought to meet. “For me, that’s some challenge. And I try to prove myself that I can do this. And few times I did it,” Lewandowski reflected. “So it means a lot.”

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates with their team mates their team’s second goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona

Lewandowski’s impact on Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is currently the top scorer in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, with seven goals in five games. His impressive tally has not only placed him at the top of the scoring chart, ahead of stars like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, but also played a crucial role in keeping Barcelona near the top of the standings.

The Spanish giants are currently in fifth place, within the direct qualification zone for the round of 16. With three games remaining, Barcelona must maintain their strong performance to secure a spot in the knockout stages and avoid the preliminary round.

Lewandowski’s 2024 goal tally

Lewandowski’s form has been exceptional throughout 2024. The Polish striker has scored 41 goals in 57 appearances this year, putting him in fifth place in the global scoring charts. Leading the pack is Viktor Gyökeres of Sporting Lisbon with 59 goals, followed by Erling Haaland (47), Harry Kane (46), and Shanghai Port’s Wu Lei (42). Cristiano Ronaldo ranks just behind Lewandowski with 40 goals, while Lionel Messi trails with 29.

