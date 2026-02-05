Ronaldo, Portugal’s probable World Cup base camp revealed as Messi’s Argentina will stay in Kansas City

With just over four months to go until the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Lionel Messi and Argentina are preparing to defend the crown they captured in Qatar. Logistical plans are finally falling into place, as the Argentine Football Association (AFA) officially confirmed this week that the reigning champions will establish their base camp in Kansas City. Meanwhile, reports have also surfaced regarding where Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal likely intend to set up their headquarters.

In an official post on their Instagram account, the AFA explained the reasoning behind their choice: “The conclusion was reached that Kansas City is the ideal site to navigate the competition, based on travel distances between host cities and, most importantly, the top-tier amenities available for the delegation“.

Argentina’s stay in the Midwest is strategically timed; they are scheduled to play their tournament opener against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium on June 16. Following their debut, the Albiceleste will travel south to Texas for their remaining two group-stage fixtures at AT&T Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Portugal, it appears Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are heading to a city Messi knows quite well. All signs point to the Portuguese squad establishing their base camp in Miami, a move hinted at by head coach Roberto Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Portugal. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

“I can’t confirm it yet, because FIFA will only make the official announcement in two weeks, but I can say that our plan is to stay in Florida, specifically in Miami,” Martinez revealed during an interview at the Portuguese Soccer Congress. Portugal are slated for at least one high-profile appearance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where they will face Colombia on Matchday 3 of the group stage.

Advertisement

Why Portugal are targeting Miami

see also Inter Miami’s Javier Mascherano hints at Lionel Messi’s participation in the 2026 World Cup

While Martinez has pointed to Miami as the probable site for Portugal’s base camp for the World Cup, the logistics of their opening schedule present a unique challenge. Portugal will play their first two Group K fixtures—against a Playoff winner and Uzbekistan—at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Advertisement

Despite the Houston starts, Martinez explained that the coaching staff’s priority is preparing for the elements. Because the matches in Houston will be held in a climate-controlled, closed-roof stadium, the team intends to train in the specific outdoor conditions they will face for their crucial third match against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“We have two games in Houston, but in a closed stadium. So, the idea is not to train in Houston; it’s to train in the conditions of the third game, which is against Colombia, in Miami,” Martinez explained. “It makes sense that our base camp is in Miami so we can travel to Houston for the first two games, come back, and work within the environmental conditions of that third game”.

Advertisement