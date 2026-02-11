Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Arkadag in 2026 AFC Champions League Two round of 16 first leg?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature for Al Nassr in their 2026 AFC Champions League Two round of 16 first leg against Arkadag, a decision that immediately captured attention given the magnitude of the knockout tie.

The clash in Turkmenistan comes at a crucial point in the season, with Al Nassr fighting on multiple fronts. While the Riyadh side boasts a perfect record in continental play, the decision to leave Ronaldo out of the traveling squad adds a layer of intrigue ahead of the first leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return date has been revealed as the Al Nassr star reportedly is ending his Saudi Pro League strike, reinforcing the idea that his absence in this continental fixture is temporary.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing?

Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus addressed the situation directly, making it clear that the move was tactical rather than controversial. “We decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo and the main starting players due to the heavy match schedule and the upcoming important clash against Al-Fateh,” Jesus explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League game. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

He further emphasized that such decisions are not unprecedented. “Resting Cristiano Ronaldo for this match is nothing new. The player often does not take part in matches played outside Saudi Arabia.” The coaching staff opted for squad rotation, particularly with several foreign players unavailable and domestic priorities looming.

Reports of tensions and Saudi Pro League response

Ronaldo’s recent absence from two league matches fueled speculation of dissatisfaction with the club’s funding structure and the role of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Saudi Pro League also issued a firm public statement addressing the broader debate. “The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: Every club operates independently under the same rules,” the league stated. “Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs.”

