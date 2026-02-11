Trending topics:
NFL

Travis Kelce sends clear message on Chiefs leaving Kansas City stadium amid retirement rumors

Travis Kelce was blunt about one of the major changes that the Kansas City Chiefs will face in the coming years.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Candice Ward/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce spoke on the latest episode of his podcast New Heights about the historic decision the Chiefs have made: leaving the legendary Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to move to a spectacular facility on the Kansas side that will be inaugurated in 2031.

“I think it’s going to be unbelievable once it’s finally set in stone, but it is going to be kind of heartbreaking knowing that the Chiefs are going to move away from Arrowhead and that Missouri side of Kansas City. It’s just a part of the old professional sports.”

During the last decade, Arrowhead Stadium was key, providing home field advantage to the Kansas City Chiefs in crucial playoff moments. A massive boost for Patrick Mahomes and Kelce to win the Super Bowl three times.

Advertisement

When will the Chiefs leave Arrowhead Stadium?

The Chiefs will leave Arrowhead Stadium after the 2030 season, once the agreement between team ownership and the state of Kansas to complete the move is confirmed. Undoubtedly, Travis Kelce will no longer be part of the team by that date, but Patrick Mahomes will likely still be the starting quarterback. Andy Reid might be gone too.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Travis Kelce has not yet confirmed if he will retire from football. The tight end’s contract with the Chiefs is ending, and he will become a free agent. However, if he decides to return, everything is set for him to reach a one-year agreement with the front office.

Advertisement
Chiefs HC Andy Reid gets controversial message from Tom Brady’s teammate on Super Bowl dynasty with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

see also

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gets controversial message from Tom Brady’s teammate on Super Bowl dynasty with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Chiefs and Andy Reid could sign a star Super Bowl champion wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes in 2026
NFL

Chiefs and Andy Reid could sign a star Super Bowl champion wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes in 2026

Chiefs star sends clear reminder to Kelce, Mahomes as they watch Super Bowl LX
NFL

Chiefs star sends clear reminder to Kelce, Mahomes as they watch Super Bowl LX

Chiefs and Andy Reid get important update on Travis Kelce’s retirement decision for 2026 amid Super Bowl frenzy
NFL

Chiefs and Andy Reid get important update on Travis Kelce’s retirement decision for 2026 amid Super Bowl frenzy

Where to watch Club America vs Olimpia live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Club America vs Olimpia live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Better Collective Logo