Travis Kelce sends clear message on Chiefs leaving Kansas City stadium amid retirement rumors

Travis Kelce spoke on the latest episode of his podcast New Heights about the historic decision the Chiefs have made: leaving the legendary Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to move to a spectacular facility on the Kansas side that will be inaugurated in 2031.

“I think it’s going to be unbelievable once it’s finally set in stone, but it is going to be kind of heartbreaking knowing that the Chiefs are going to move away from Arrowhead and that Missouri side of Kansas City. It’s just a part of the old professional sports.”

During the last decade, Arrowhead Stadium was key, providing home field advantage to the Kansas City Chiefs in crucial playoff moments. A massive boost for Patrick Mahomes and Kelce to win the Super Bowl three times.

When will the Chiefs leave Arrowhead Stadium?

The Chiefs will leave Arrowhead Stadium after the 2030 season, once the agreement between team ownership and the state of Kansas to complete the move is confirmed. Undoubtedly, Travis Kelce will no longer be part of the team by that date, but Patrick Mahomes will likely still be the starting quarterback. Andy Reid might be gone too.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Travis Kelce has not yet confirmed if he will retire from football. The tight end’s contract with the Chiefs is ending, and he will become a free agent. However, if he decides to return, everything is set for him to reach a one-year agreement with the front office.

