Croatia vs Denmark: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

The last World Cup runner-ups, Croatia will receive Denmark in Zagreb in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group A1. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. You can watch it in Canada on DAZN.

It will be a crucial duel in Group 1 of the League of this Nations League. Leaders Denmark currently have 9 points from three wins (two against Austria and one against France) and one loss (against their rivals in this game). With the victory they would secure first place and the Danes will go in search of those three points.

Croatia had a bad start to this Nations league, losing 3-0 to Austria, but then had two wins against France and Denmark; and a draw against the French that allows them to be second with 7 points. If they win this game they would be the only leaders and could win the group in the final Matchday against Austria.

Croatia vs Denmark: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Croatia and Denmark that will take place at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia will be played on Thursday, September 22 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Croatia vs Denmark: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Croatia vs Denmark

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Croatia and Denmark at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia has not yet defined transmission for the United States, although in Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.

