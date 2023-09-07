Portugal wants to leave behind what happened in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have an amazing closure of the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers, where they’ll face Slovakia in Matchday 5. Here’s the TV channel of the game, and how and where to watch it or live stream it in your country.
[Watch Slovakia vs Portugal online free in the US on Fubo]
Slovakia will receive Portugal’s visit for this very interesting match in Group J. A win for the home team would place them above Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, and it would be key for their quest to qualify.
Meanwhile, Portugal’s main objective is to maintain their leadership until the end. Their visit to Slovakia won’t be easy, but it is imperative that they don’t leave Tehelne pole stadium without at least one point.
Slovakia vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina:3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Georgia: 10:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 PM
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Saturday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch Slovakia vs Portugal in your Country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, L’Equipe Web, Molotov, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1,
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: RCTI
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 4
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 5 Serbia, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: fuboTV España, TVE La 1, RTVE.es
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX