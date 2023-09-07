Slovakia vs Portugal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers in your country

Portugal wants to leave behind what happened in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have an amazing closure of the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers, where they’ll face Slovakia in Matchday 5. Here’s the TV channel of the game, and how and where to watch it or live stream it in your country.

Slovakia will receive Portugal’s visit for this very interesting match in Group J. A win for the home team would place them above Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, and it would be key for their quest to qualify.

Meanwhile, Portugal’s main objective is to maintain their leadership until the end. Their visit to Slovakia won’t be easy, but it is imperative that they don’t leave Tehelne pole stadium without at least one point.

Slovakia vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina:3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Georgia: 10:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 PM

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Slovakia vs Portugal in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, L’Equipe Web, Molotov, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1,

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: RCTI

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 4

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 5 Serbia, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: fuboTV España, TVE La 1, RTVE.es

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX