After Cristiano Ronaldo‘s transfer to Al-Nassr in January 2023, more top European players may start considering a move to the Saudi Pro League. Following in the Portuguese’s footsteps, Karim Benzema just signed for Al-Ittihad, and N’Golo Kante is anticipated to be announced as his new partner shortly.

In the meantime, Al-Hilal had an interest in signing Lionel Messi earlier in the summer, but the Argentine World Cup winner ultimately opted for a transfer to Major League Soccer and signed with Inter Miami instead. His former PSG colleague Sergio Ramos is also a possible target for a Saudi Arabian club.

The Spanish defender’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain will expire at the end of the month, and he will be leaving the club. On the other hand, whether or not Real Madrid veteran midfielder Luka Modric chooses to reunite with his old pals in the Middle East remains to be seen.

Will Luka Modric leave Real Madrid and move to Saudi Arabia?

Many reports suggested that Luka Modric has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid, making his future at the Santiago Bernabeu seem certain. However, after receiving a lucrative contract offer from Saudi Arabia, he is allegedly now exploring a move.

According to French journalist Romain Molina, the Croatian is giving serious thought to the €80 million + €20 million offer from Saudi Arabia for two seasons. Both the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli and the Qatari side Al-Sadd are willing to pay a hefty sum for the veteran.

In addition, Borja Couce, the agent of the Madrid superstar, has taken to Instagram to follow Saudi squads Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Nassr, adding fuel to the speculation.