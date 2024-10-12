Trending topics:
Croatia vs Scotland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Croatia play against Scotland in League A's Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Luka Modric of Croatia
© IMAGO / NewspixLuka Modric of Croatia

By Leonardo Herrera

Croatia are set to take on Scotland in a pivotal League A matchup on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or stream it online, with availability depending on their country.

[Watch Croatia vs Scotland for free in the USA on Fubo]

After a tough opening loss to Portugal, Croatia bounced back with a strong performance, securing a 1-0 victory over Poland. The win keeps their hopes alive in the competition, as they aim for one of the top two spots. With momentum on their side, Croatia understands the importance of maintaining this winning form.

Scotland, meanwhile, finds themselves in a difficult position after dropping both of their first two matches. They know they need to turn things around quickly to avoid falling further behind. Facing a confident Croatian side on their home turf won’t be easy, but the Scots remain optimistic they can disrupt their opponent’s rhythm and make things competitive.

Croatia vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (October 13)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 13)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: MAXtv To Go, Nova TV, MAX Sport 1

France: Molotov, Free, L’Équipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24

Ireland: STV Scotland, UTV

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: STV Player, STV Scotland, UTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN, Fox Sports, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

